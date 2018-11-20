Home
Five on 5 – Gary Wheeler – Mayor of Medford

Five on 5 – Gary Wheeler – Mayor of Medford

Features Five on 5


On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Medford Mayor Gary Wheeler discussing the recent election of local officials, the new Transportation Commission that will address issues throughout the city by working with the bicycle/pedestrian committee, what is being done to address the homeless problem in the downtown area, and the expansion of urban development.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »