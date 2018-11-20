On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Medford Mayor Gary Wheeler discussing the recent election of local officials, the new Transportation Commission that will address issues throughout the city by working with the bicycle/pedestrian committee, what is being done to address the homeless problem in the downtown area, and the expansion of urban development.
Five on 5 – Gary Wheeler – Mayor of Medford
On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Medford Mayor Gary Wheeler discussing the recent election of local officials, the new Transportation Commission that will address issues throughout the city by working with the bicycle/pedestrian committee, what is being done to address the homeless problem in the downtown area, and the expansion of urban development.