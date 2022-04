(The following is sponsored content.) NBC5 has teamed up with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center to bring you Better Health, a weekly report on staying healthy. This week Asante Health Expert Beth Coker tells us what Parkinson’s disease is, and how it affects people, especially older ones. She also outlines the risk factors, and the signs and symptoms to watch for, and how we can treat this disease. Watch this interview to find out more.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »