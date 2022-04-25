Voter registration deadline is April 26

SALEM, Ore. – The voter registration deadline for the upcoming mid-term primary election is Tuesday.

The Jackson County Clerk’s office said for people registering to vote in Oregon for the first time, or those wishing to change party affiliation, need to do so by April 26.

The clerk’s office reminds voters the upcoming May 17, 2022, primary in Oregon is a “closed” election for registered Democrats and Republicans. This means that Democrats will be voting for Democrats, nonpartisan offices and measures, and Republicans will be voting for Republicans, nonpartisan offices and measures. Non-affiliated voters will only be voting on nonpartisan offices and measures.

If you’re registered to vote in Oregon but have changed your address, you’ll need to update your information at http://www.oregonvotes.gov or call your local elections office.