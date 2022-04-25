Grants Pass motorcyclist killed in crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A person from Grants Pass died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning.

Oregon State Police said on April 24 at about 12:45 a.m., 48-year-old Gregory Williams was riding a motorcycle on Highway 199 when it left the roadway and crashed into a guardrail between Selma and Grants Pass.

Williams was ejected from the motorcycle and was later pronounced dead.

Highway 199, also known as Redwood Highway, was closed for about three hours after the crash.

No further information about the incident was provided by OSP.