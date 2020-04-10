Staying connected with students through YouTube

REDMOND, Ore — With kids away from school, teachers are homebound and itching to start teaching again. But being away from the classroom didn’t stop Emma Wampler who transformed her guest room into ‘The Learning Corner.’
“With everything going on it’s been a huge point of focus for me just for me to put my energy into something positive,” Emma said.
Originally from Bandon, Emma is now teaching head start in Redmond. While the pandemic separated her from her students physically, she found a different way to stay connected.
“Knowing that my kids have lost out on me in person being that consistent part of they life, I wanted to be with them in a new way and these videos are the best way to be consistent and give them to structure they are really craving,” Emma said.
Three times a week she posts videos on her youtube channel for her students and anyone else wanting to learn. She reads books, goes over letters, and even sings songs. But Emma says curriculum is only one piece of the puzzle.
‘Teach children a lesson in empathy and mindfulness and kindness,” Emma said.
She says teaching kids to be good people is what could really changes the world.
“That’s really the heart of why I started these videos because I dream of a world that is more compassionate,” Emma said.
In the future, Emma says she might start making videos geared toward other age groups.
Her current videos can be found on her YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMyFdfZv1_4AjJ2gFCbrd-Q
NBC5 News wants to hear what you are doing to keep your kids entertained.
