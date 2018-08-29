Evacuations reduced near Ramsey Canyon fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has reduced all remaining Level 2 “Be Set” evacuations to a Level 1 “Be Ready” notice.
According to JCSO, the following areas are now under a Level 1 “Be Ready” notice: East Evans Creek Road, 15500 through Meadows Road; West Fork Evans Creek Road, addresses of 18504 and 18508; Ramsey Rd., from the 11600-block through the intersection with Meadows Road; Meadows Road, from East Evans Creek Road, south to the address of 14765.
They say that roadblocks and National Guard troops will soon be removed and demobilized. Anyone in the area should look out for fire traffic and drive carefully.