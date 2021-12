In this Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott, we take on the difficult issue of the impact of divorce on your finances. Kevin shares that following a divorce most people need more income to maintain the same standard of living, and how important it is to prepare for that change. He talks about the role a financial advisor can play to help with this transition.

