In this Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott, we discuss how dividends can affect your investments. Kevin explains what a dividend is, and the different ways they are paid to shareholders. He explains how companies decide to pay them, and who gets them. He also talks about why some companies pay dividends and some don’t. Learn more by watching this video.

