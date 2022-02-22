I-84 in Eastern Oregon reopens after over 170 crashes between Pendleton, La Grande

PENDLETON, Ore. (KGW) — Dozens of crashes about 21 miles east of Pendleton caused the closure of Interstate 84 between Pendleton and La Grande, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported Monday afternoon.

ODOT fully reopened the freeway early Tuesday morning, which was several hours ahead of schedule. The eastbound lanes were open around midnight and the westbound lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m. ODOT crews and over a half-dozen tow companies cleared the road and moved disabled vehicles.

“Outstanding response from our tow companies and all who responded, including law enforcement and EMS,” said Marilyn Holt, ODOT District 12 Manager. “They got everyone out fast, which made clearing the scene go well.”

ODOT said crews are still working near the roadway and drivers should expect reduced speeds and drive with extra caution.

Oregon State Police (OSP) initially responded to a report of a crash involving multiple vehicles in the westbound lanes between mileposts 229 and 230 around 12:20 p.m.

In a news release, OSP estimated as many as 170 vehicles crashed along the roughly one-mile stretch of freeway. The largest pileup involved about 15-20 cars and semi-trucks. The agency was unable to say how many people were injured.

Photos from the scene posted to tripcheck.com by ODOT show vehicles spread across the freeway.

OSP said several agencies responded and uninjured persons who were unable to drive away from the scene because of the blockage on Monday were transported to the Pendleton Convention Center.