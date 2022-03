In this Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott, we talk about debt, and how sometimes debt can be good or bad. Kevin explains that sometimes debt can be used to bring the future to today. But he also shares why credit card debt is the wrong kind of debt. Find out more by watching this video.

