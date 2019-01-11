On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Builders Association of Southern Oregon Executive Officer Brad Bennington discussing what their organization does to better the building industry in the region, their shortage on resources due to the recent wildfires, the shortage of skilled labor in the industry, and how to get involved in a career in a skilled trade.
Five on 5 – Brad Bennington -Builders Association of Southern Oregon
