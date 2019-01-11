Medford Fire-Rescue recognize life saving citizens

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire-Rescue recognized four good samaritans on Thursday for going above and beyond to help two people at Medford’s Food 4 Less last month.
In December, less than a week apart, a woman drove her car into the store and a man suffered a heart attack at the exit of the store. In both incidents, both patients required CPR and AED.
“I heard a crash, I didn’t know what it was when I first heard it and someone said a car ran through the building,” said Kevin Gray, Employee with Food 4 Less.
Medford Police Officer, Corporal Ernie Whiteman, Food 4 Less employees Kevin Gray and Kaileb Grisham, and Cliff Maris with United States Postal Service all jumped in to help.
“We could tell that she was non-responsive and needed to get inside the vehicle,” said Gray.
Less than a week later on Friday, December 28th, a man began suffering from a heart attack. Gray was one of the first people by his side.
“I remember touching his face and saying ‘sir sir’ and I realized right away there was no pulse and he wasn’t breathing so I grabbed his head and his upper body and put him to the ground and started compressions right away,” said Gray.
That man was 82-year-old Clarence Wienecke. Clarence’s son Clayton Wienecke, lives on the east coast. He told NBC5 News last week his dad almost died.
“Because of their quick action, I just wanted to make sure I gave them recognition on saving my dad’s life,” said Wienecke. “I just can’t thank them enough.”
Food 4 Less said employees are trained every 2 years on CPR and AED.
“They’re the best at what they do as far running the grocery store and I’m just not surprised they had the courage and the ability,” said Jared Mulhollen, Manager with Food 4 Less.
“The training just kind of kicked in and now I am happy that everybody was in the right place at the right time,” said Gray.
