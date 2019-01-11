Home
Rogue River Greenway Trail construction to begin this summer

Rogue River Greenway Trail construction to begin this summer

Top Stories , , , , , ,

GOLD HILL, Ore. — Jackson County has received enough funding to extend the Rogue River Greenway Trail.

The new multi-use path will be built between Twin Bridges Road and Del Rio Vineyards.

The completion of the project will provide a continuous connection between Rogue River and Gold Hill.

“There are some trees that need to come out and they will take those out for us and that’s a good thing, said Betty Williams, Gold Hill resident. “I’m concerned with the people coming by–bicyclist I don’t mind but it’s the other people.”

An information session about the project will be held on January 23rd from 4-6 PM at the Gold Hill Branch Library.

Construction is planned to start this summer/fall of this year.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »