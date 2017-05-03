Home
Five on 5 – Brianna Lee & Haley Walker – Washington Elementary

Five on 5 – Brianna Lee & Haley Walker – Washington Elementary

Features Five on 5


On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Brianna Lee, SOU Honors College Student and Co-Coordinator for Washington Elementary, and Haley Walker, a Fifth Grade Student of Washington Elementary. They discuss Community 101, an after school program that focuses on philanthropy and civic engagement.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics