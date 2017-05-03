On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Brianna Lee, SOU Honors College Student and Co-Coordinator for Washington Elementary, and Haley Walker, a Fifth Grade Student of Washington Elementary. They discuss Community 101, an after school program that focuses on philanthropy and civic engagement.
Five on 5 – Brianna Lee & Haley Walker – Washington Elementary
On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Brianna Lee, SOU Honors College Student and Co-Coordinator for Washington Elementary, and Haley Walker, a Fifth Grade Student of Washington Elementary. They discuss Community 101, an after school program that focuses on philanthropy and civic engagement.