Home
Oregon Court of Appeals visits Chiloquin

Oregon Court of Appeals visits Chiloquin

Regional , , , ,

Chiloquin, Ore. – A library at a High School in Klamath County served as a courtroom for the Oregon Court of Appeals Tuesday morning.

The Oregon Court of Appeals heard three cases at Chiloquin High School.

Judge Darleen Ortega says there are only a couple of differences when the court is ‘on the road’.  “The setting.  We’re not in our courtroom, and we have attorneys with us who are prepared to answer questions from the students.”

Edgar Ortega was one of the students who watched arguments on three cases.

Ortega noted that some of the finer points of the law focused on definitions.  “Conceal’.  The judges, I saw they were looking at that a lot, the word ‘conceal’.  And I just found that very interesting.”

The cases dealt with hindering prosecution, camping in public, and suppression of evidence.

Judge Ortega says the judges are impressed by the questions the students ask.  “We are.  We try to make that possible for them to participate, by sending summaries of the cases ahead of time – but they always ask us very good questions.”

Edgar Ortega says the experience may help him look closer at a legal career.  “It just seems something I would really like to look into a little bit.”

Klamath Tribal Court Judge Jeremy Brave-Heart worked with Chiloquin High School administrators to bring the Appelate Court to the school.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics