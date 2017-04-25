Home
Five on 5 – Dr. Linda Schott – President, Southern Oregon University

Five on 5 – Dr. Linda Schott – President, Southern Oregon University

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Southern Oregon University President Dr. Linda Schott discussing the details of the recent increase in tuition.

