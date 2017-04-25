Like a thief in the night

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police in Klamath Falls are looking for whoever ransacked several cars late last week…in an incident demonstrating that some thieves will steal anything.
Dale Eklund says the item was ‘priceless’ to his 81 year old Mother in law, Dottie Brunelle. “And on that item, it was going to be kind of an heirloom and passed down to my wife.”
The item was a family Bible, one of dozens of items stolen from cars in the neighborhood early Thursday morning.
“There’s dates, and birth dates, and notes about different studies that she went through.” Explains Eklund on the importance of the Bible. “That’s why it was so priceless to her.”
Christina Gorset is a close friend of the family. “I know Dottie. She’s a wonderful person, and so it broke my heart.”
Eklund says it wasn’t easy telling his Mother in law that her Bible was gone. “I’d waited for the end of the day to tell her that it was stolen – and I could tell when I’m calling on the phone, she’s crying.”
Gorsett posted news of the theft on the ‘Klamath Community Watch’ Facebook page. “If anyone has found the Bible, please let me know. We were in need of it, because it was a family heirloom – and we really, really wanted it back.”
About 40 minutes later, neighbor Katie Wright responded.
“She noticed there was a trail of things, and started following it.” Explains Gorset. “She started picking up her own things, and then found the leather case.”
Eklund called Dottie with the good news. “It was a blessing. Tears came to joy.”
Christina Gorset has a message to pass along to the thief. “They are a horrible person for stealing a Bible! (laughs) I mean, I think that’s the worst thing you could steal, in my mind.”
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber says deputies responded to multiple calls of thefts in the area late last week.
No arrests have yet been made.