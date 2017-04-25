Portland teen’s custom sock business booming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU/CNN Newsource) – Not many teenagers can get out of doing chores even when you run a million-dollar business.
Brennan Agranoff is the founder and CEO of Hoopswagg, a custom-design sock business that he runs from his backyard.
He said, “I have enough socks in this warehouse to wear every day until I die, and I was like, ‘Wow that’s shocking.’”
He gets about 100 new sock orders every day, loads of socks and more than 500 designs that he comes up with himself.
“My ideas, they’re either really random or based on what is happening right now,” Agranoff said.
Goat socks are one of his most popular designs.
The idea came to him four years ago at a high school basketball game.
He then spent six months researching the mechanics and logistics of putting together his company.
“I taught myself how to code and graphic design, and learned as I went. It slowly evolved, and I learned more business aspect,” said Agranoff. “Every day is kind of an adventure really.”
Dad and business investor took a leap of faith on his son, even when he thought it was a little crazy. He said, “Don’t underestimate the power and ability your kids have to really do something cool.”
But mom and dad make sure he has a balanced life. This 17-year-old still has to go to school, work on homework and do the chores.