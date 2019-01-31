On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Governor Kate Brown discussing the executive order to create the Oregon Wildfire Response Council which will consist of people from the timber industry, federal partners and representatives from the state level in order to plan for future fire seasons, her thoughts and observations in regarding the partial government shutdown, the Democratic super majority in the state legislature, education, and the LNG Pipeline.
Five on 5 – Governor Kate Brown – (D) Oregon
On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Governor Kate Brown discussing the executive order to create the Oregon Wildfire Response Council which will consist of people from the timber industry, federal partners and representatives from the state level in order to plan for future fire seasons, her thoughts and observations in regarding the partial government shutdown, the Democratic super majority in the state legislature, education, and the LNG Pipeline.