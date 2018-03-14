On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Steve Erb, Chief Banking Officer, and Ken Trautman, CEO of People’s Bank discussing the bank’s 20th anniversary, their recent plans for expansion in the area, and how the recent tax cuts have affected the company.
Five on 5 – Ken Trautman & Steve Erb – People’s Bank
