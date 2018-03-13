Grants Pass School District tries to rally support for bond

Now it’s up to the voters to decide if they want to foot the bill to construct two new middle schools, upgrade its technology, and current facilities to be ADA-compliant with central heat and A/C.
“Anyone who is passionate about kids and kids’ future, I don’t know why you wouldn’t be passionate about making sure this bond passes,” Michelle Dietz, mother of three students said.
Dietz says the improvements are vital to student health.
“No one wants to go into a hot, stuffy, outdated facility,” she said. “At one of our elementary schools, [one teacher] says it gets to 55 degrees in her classrooms sometimes. That is just not acceptable. I mean you wouldn’t want to come to your work and freeze so why are we asking our kids to do it?”
Dietz attended Tuesday’s informational meeting to learn about the issue and spread the word to neighbors.
“So I can help be a voice and help support something me and my family feel very passionate about getting passed,” said Deitz.
The proposed bond would cost homeowners $1.94 per thousand dollars of assessed value on their home over a 30 year period.
While the price tag may be high, Dietz says it’ll pay off in the long run.
“Don’t look at it as a number, look at it as an investment to our kids future,” she said.
The district plans to host at least three more public meetings before the May election.
The information gathered will help architects design a facility that would best suit the community and the schools.
If the measure is approved, the board plans to break ground in 2019.