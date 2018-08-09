On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Pamela Norr, the Executive Director of ACCESS discussing the increased rate of homelessness in the Rogue Valley and how ACCESS is collaborating with local organizations towards the implementation of a regional homeless shelter.
Five on 5 – Pamela Norr – ACCESS
