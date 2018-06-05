On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Harry & David President Steve Lightman discussing how they are gearing up for the Holiday Season, and their upcoming open house coming up on Thursday, June 7th from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the Harry & David Candidate Resource Center.
Five on 5 – Steve Lightman – Harry and David
