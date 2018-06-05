Registration open for 2nd annual Merker-Belnap Memorial Run

Grants Pass, Ore. — A memorial race to honor the lives of three Grants Pass residents killed in a plane crash in 2016, is returning for the second year.
Registration is now open for the 2nd Annual Merker-Belnap Memorial Run.
The run honors the lives of Ryan Merker and John and Max Belnap.
The three were killed in a plane crash off the coast of Brookings in July of 2016.
This year’s event will be held at the Grants Pass YMCA on the 4th of July.
Cheryl Belnap, the wife and mother of John and Max, says the race means so much to her.
“To me it’s huge. It’s a way for not only the families to remember, but a way to keep their memories alive while also doing some good,” Cheryl Belnap said.
All proceeds benefit the sheriff’s department and search and rescue teams as well as a scholarship fund for students at Grants Pass High School.
Registration starts at $20 dollars for adults and $10 dollars for kids.
You can visit grantspassymca.org to sign-up.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.
Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.