Fire, police & community agencies talk fire season tactics

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Representatives from fire agencies, law enforcement, and cities met on Tuesday to discuss priorities this Summer. Their focus is to work together as fire season continues to heat up.
“We get all of us together in one room, so we can all talk about our game plan for fire season,” Organizer Melissa Cano said, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Forestry.
While a lot of the room was made up of fire and police personnel, representatives from the healthcare industry, to the Medford School District and the Oregon Department of Transportation were also on hand. With an above average fire season predicted, the group covered a wide variety of topics.
“Who are we contacting, what’s the best way to get information out there, what’s the proper way to get information out there,” Cano said. “And how can we do it timely and accurately so all of the members of our community are well served.”
Sergeant Julie Denney with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was in attendance. She noted her colleagues were busy last fire season.
“We were going door to door, we were at roadblocks, and just letting people know that they needed to leave the area for their safety,” Sgt. Denney said. She added their goal this year is similar. “Making sure that everybody has the information they need to make good decisions, to keep themselves and their families safe.”
Fire Season officially started in Southwestern Oregon on June first.
