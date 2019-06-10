Home
HOPE: Gospel Rescue Mission

HOPE: Gospel Rescue Mission

Features HOPE , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore.— Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh learned about the Gospel Rescue Mission in Grants Pass that houses or helps between 600-700 people a year. On average, 20 percent of the people that go to the Gospel Mission for help, escape homelessness.

http://gospelrescuemissiongp.org/?doing_wp_cron=1560139481.3548190593719482421875

Fikso Family Center – Women’s Shelter
530 SW Foundry St
Grants Pass, OR 97526
phone: (541) 476-0082

Wagner Hall – Men’s Shelter
540 SW Foundry St.
Grants Pass, OR 97526
phone: (541) 476-0082

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »