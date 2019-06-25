Home
HOPE: Reflection

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh takes a look back at the inspirational people she met and the organizations that she learned about that help people get out of homelessness and give people hope.

