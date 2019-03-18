HOPE: Welcome Home Oregon

Home
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh went to Welcome Home Oregon in Grants Pass. The organization provides transitional housing for those who are just getting out of incarceration. She spoke to two men who have struggled with homelessness before and say if it weren’t for Welcome Home Oregon, they’d be back on the streets committing more crimes.

