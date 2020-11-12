123 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – There’s a new daily record of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County along with two more coronavirus-related deaths.
On November 12, Jackson County Public Health said over the past 24 hours there were 123 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. In addition, there were two new deaths reported.
Jackson County’s 9th COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man with underlying health conditions. He tested positive on November 3 and died on November 10. The 10th death was an 87-year-old man who tested positive on November 6 and died on November 10. He also had underlying health conditions. Both men died at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.
“First of all, I want to send my condolences to the families that have lost loved ones from COVID-19, I am sorry for your loss,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County Health Officer. “Jackson County has continued to set new daily and weekly records in the last five weeks, and I am really concerned about this. I cannot emphasize enough that we all need to make changes to limit the spread of COVID-19,” says Dr. Jim Shames “We know that many people have already made these changes, and the actions they are taken have helped. But we need everyone to reduce the number of gatherings they attend; it is best not to gather with people outside of your household. Minimize the number of people you are around and the number of gatherings you attend in a week. Wear a mask in public settings, and especially wear a mask if you are gathering with people that are outside of your household, even if they are family and friends, wear a mask!”
So far, there have been 2,606 cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County. 676 of those are considered active and/or infections.