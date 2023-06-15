Spirit of Community: Fields Artist Fellowship

NBC5 is partnering with Oregon Community Foundation to bring you Spirit of Community Moments, showing how Oregon communities grow through the power of philanthropy. In this Spirit of Community Moment, we are introduced to the Fields Artist Fellowship. A Grant that support artist who make a difference in their community. Gabriel Barrera a recipient of the Fields Artist Fellowship and a local artist in our community uses his grant to mentor young artists. Watch to see how he helps make a difference in these young people lives.

Sponsored by Oregon Community Foundation

If you’d like to help make Southern Oregon a better place to live, visit Oregon Community Foundation at oregoncf.org/50.

