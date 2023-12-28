Spirit of Community: Rios to Rivers

NBC5 is partnering with Oregon Community Foundation to bring you Spirit of Community Moments, showing how Oregon communities grow through the power of philanthropy. In this Spirit of Community Moment, we embark on a journey of community spirit where youth discover newfound confidence through water training. Thanks to the support of the Oregon Community Foundation, Rios to Rivers engages in the restoration of vital waterways like the Klamath River, fostering awareness and meaningful participation in crucial water rights discussions.

