North Bend artist wanted for new sign

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The City of North Bend is looking for a local artist for a new project. The North Bend Main Street program will be installing a new four-point Wayfinder sign.

It needs an artist to put their touch on it though. The sign will have a QR code linking to the artists’ info.

The sign is set to be installed this year at the future Visitor Information Center.

If you’re interested in lending out your skills, you can head to the City of North Bend website here: https://northbendor.municipalone.com/forms.aspx?fid=594.

