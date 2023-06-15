Fire triggers evacuations in The Dalles

All of the evacuation orders will stay in place overnight, said Krell.

Gateway Church at 1111 Dry Hollow Road has been set up as a Red Cross shelter for evacuees. WCSO said that anyone in need of assistance should head to the church or contact the emergency information line at 541-506-2792.

I-84 still appeared to be open as of 7:15 p.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Tripcheck.

A video shared with KGW showed a home on a hill with flames seen on the roof. The video shows the perspective from across the river on the Washington side of the Columbia River.

Later photos sent in by another viewer showed the same home fully engulfed in flames.

A KGW viewer also sent another video of a plume of smoke seen while driving east on the interstate through The Dalles.

Krell said that no new structures are being threatened by the fire. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino said that the closeness of the smoke plume to the ground, visible on KGW’s skycam on the Oregon Veterans’ Home, demonstrated the strength of the winds fanning those flames. Sustained winds clocked in at 22 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph.