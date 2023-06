Many nonprofit organizations that serve our community need volunteers. This week in our volunteer segment we’re featuring Rogue Retreat. Help those experiencing homelessness by volunteering at the thrift shop, Kitchen, and picking up donations. Don’t forget about the Volunteer Fair on June 23rd. Click here to find out more about volunteering at Rogue Retreat.

