Dog falls down Oregon coast cliff, rescued by Coast Guard helicopter

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KGW) — The U.S. Coast Guard has released video of a helicopter team rescuing an injured German Shephard after she fell down a cliff on the Oregon coast Wednesday evening. The crew was able to hoist the dog up and reunite her with her owner. #BREAKING Last night, Wednesday, at around 7 p.m. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria rescued a German Shepard after she fell off a cliff and was injured in Ecola State Park. pic.twitter.com/xN5Lhzw8R0 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 15, 2023

Coast Guard Air Station Astoria received the call at about 7 p.m., the agency tweeted. The dog had fallen about 300 feet down a cliff in Ecola State Park north of Cannon Beach, landing on a remote section of beach only accessible by rappelling down from a hiking trail.

The station dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, who arrived at around 8:20 p.m. and spotted the injured dog on the beach. Video shows a Coast Guard swimmer being lowered into the water offshore and then inching their way up the steep shoreline to where the dog was perched.

A second video clip shows the swimmer and the dog being hoisted back up to the helicopter in a basket. The dog was reunited with her owner in the state park’s parking lot, the Coast Guard said.