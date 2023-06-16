Dog falls down Oregon coast cliff, rescued by Coast Guard helicopter

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KGW) — The U.S. Coast Guard has released video of a helicopter team rescuing an injured German Shephard after she fell down a cliff on the Oregon coast Wednesday evening. The crew was able to hoist the dog up and reunite her with her owner.
#BREAKING Last night, Wednesday, at around 7 p.m. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria rescued a German Shepard after she fell off a cliff and was injured in Ecola State Park. pic.twitter.com/xN5Lhzw8R0
— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 15, 2023
Coast Guard Air Station Astoria received the call at about 7 p.m., the agency tweeted. The dog had fallen about 300 feet down a cliff in Ecola State Park north of Cannon Beach, landing on a remote section of beach only accessible by rappelling down from a hiking trail.
The station dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, who arrived at around 8:20 p.m. and spotted the injured dog on the beach. Video shows a Coast Guard swimmer being lowered into the water offshore and then inching their way up the steep shoreline to where the dog was perched.
A second video clip shows the swimmer and the dog being hoisted back up to the helicopter in a basket. The dog was reunited with her owner in the state park’s parking lot, the Coast Guard said.
It was the second rescue operation of the week for the Astoria Coast Guard station. A helicopter crew was also dispatched on Sunday to rescue a person who had taken shelter atop a channel marker after their boat capsized.
