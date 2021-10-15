Man arrested for rape charges in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A man was arrested on rape charges in Klamath County.
The sheriff’s office said on October 7, detectives arrested 29-year-old Douglas Allan Lewis of Tulelake, California for charges of rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree sexual penetration.
According to investigators, the charges were the result of an investigation into recently reported incidents with a minor victim that allegedly happened in 2014.
No further information about the case was provided by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.