Asante closing Medford, White City urgent care clinics

MEDFORD, Ore. – A majority of Asante’s urgent care clinics are closing in the Rogue Valley.
Asante said on Sunday, October 17, their Medford and White City urgent care clinics will close. The Grants Pass urgent care clinic will remain open.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, the number of people coming into our urgent care clinics has dropped significantly,” said Doug Ward, vice president of Operations for Asante Physician Partners. “Many of our patients shifted to using online video visits for their non-emergency, acute care needs.”
According to an internal memo, about a dozen employees who work in the Medford and White City locations are being reassigned to similar positions. The memo said no employees are losing their jobs.