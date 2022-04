NBC5 News has partnered with AARP to present Your Place, Your Money. Each month, you get practical financial advice that will save you money! This week Carmel Perez Snyder, Director of Advocacy and Outreach for AARP Oregon, talks about gift card fraud and how to avoid it.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines ยป