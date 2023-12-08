1 arrested, 2 at large in burglary turned homicide on Rogue River Highway

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Grants Pass Police are still searching for two burglary turned murder suspects connected to an incident last month on Rogue River Highway.

According to court documents, a third suspect, Rick Eric Braton Lester, 36 of Happy Camp, is already in custody

Lester is facing charges for second degree murder, robbery, burglary, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. The court says he is linked to a fatal burglary turned shooting on November 21.

The documents say Lester was one of the people who tried to rob an apartment on Rogue River Highway before realizing the home was occupied.

Lester then allegedly threatened and assaulted a male victim inside the home.

Another suspect, who’s name is not in the court document, shot and killed a woman inside the home while leaving the scene. That suspect has yet to be found.

Grants Pass Police declined an interview due to the ongoing investigation. IT said more information will be available when the other suspects are arrested.

