Attempted murder suspect faces Jackson Co. judge

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– The man accused of running from police Wednesday and shooting a man this week in Medford, faced a judge in Jackson County Thursday.

37 year-old Michael Joseph Gregory Seems is charged with attempted murder.

Michael Seems was convicted of manslaughter in 2012 and was out on probation at the time of the incident.

He also has an open felony case from this July, which includes charges of reckless driving and attempting to a elude a police officer.

Seems faced a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a shooting at the Grandview Garden Apartments near North Medford High Tuesday.

Seems is charged with attempted murder, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon among others.

Wednesday afternoon, MPD said a detective spotted Seems as a passenger in a vehicle in Medford and followed it onto I-5 Northbound.

MPD Lieutenant Geoff Kirkpatrick said, “they were in the process of tracking him down and one of our detectives, just doing good, old fashioned police work, saw him. He followed him, he was in an unmarked car.”

Soon after, police made their move.

Lt. Kirkpatrick said, “they initiated a traffic stop in Gold Hill as the vehicle was traveling through town and the vehicle eluded and ended up going to Lampman Road right next to the Rogue River.”

Seems ran and even tried to get in the river, but got trapped on the rocks, yet remained uncooperative.

Lt. Kirkpatrick said they identified seems as a suspect early on after Tuesday’s shooting and the lengthy search that followed in the neighborhoods near North Medford High School.

Court records show seems has a number of previous convictions, including manslaughter in 2012.

Lt. Kirkpatrick said MPD is proud of its detectives for helping track down the suspect so quickly.

Kirkpatrick said, “I think that as a police department and as a community, you should be really proud of the work that the detective division of the Medford Police Department and its partner agencies have been doing on all of these cases.”

Seems is currently held at the Jackson County Jail on $1 million bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for next week.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.