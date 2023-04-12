$1 clothing sale announced to help RCC students

MEDFORD, Ore. – The community is being invited to help support Rogue Community College students with $1 clothing sales in Southern Oregon.

RCC said you’re invited to shop and support RCC Foundation student scholarships during the fundraising event, hosted by the American Association of Women in Community College-Rogue Community College Chapter.

The Jackson County fundraising event will be held at the RCC Riverside Campus on April 18 and 19 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in Room 126 of the Higher Education Center at 101 South Bartlett Street in Medford.

The Josephine County event will take place at the RCC Redwood Campus on April 19 and 20 from 8:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Student Center near the Café at 3345 Redwood Highway in Grants Pass.

Buyers will be able to purchase clean, gently used clothing and accessories for men, women, and children of all ages.

Donations are being sought and will be accepted through April 18. Items can be dropped off from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the following locations: Redwood Campus: Pam Green, TRIO-SSS office, L Building, 3345 Redwood Highway, Grants Pass; Higher Education Center (HEC): Rose Passione, HEC, Room 102E, Medford; Table Rock Campus: Carmen Mons, Dental Assisting office, C Building, Room 161, 7800 Pacific Ave., White City.

If you’d like to help with the clothing sales, contact event coordinator Angel Woods for more information at: [email protected] or 541-956-7411.

