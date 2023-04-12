Man arrested for manslaughter after death of his wife in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – An arrest has been made after a woman was killed in a motor vehicle crash on Halloween night.

The Medford Police Department said just before 10:00 p.m. on October 31, 2022, officers responded to a report of an automobile versus a pedestrian crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.

When police arrived, they found 32-year-old Lacey McGowan dead.

The person who was driving the vehicle was identified as her husband, 34-year-old Eric McGowan.

The county’s “Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction” team, or “STAR,” took over the investigation.

MPD said eventually, they determined Eric and Lacey were arguing while driving home.

When Eric stopped the vehicle so Lacey could get out, she was hit by the vehicle and died at the scene, according to Medford police.

On April 4, 2023, Eric McGowan was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

At about 9:00 a.m. on April 12, Eric was contacted at his workplace on Riverside Avenue and arrested. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail with a bail of $250,000.

