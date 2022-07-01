1 man hospitalized after shooting at MAX station in Gresham; police search for suspect

GRESHAM, Ore. (KGW) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a MAX station in Gresham Friday morning, police said. Officers are searching for the suspect.

The shooting was reported just after 5 a.m. at the MAX station on East Burnside Street and Southeast 162nd Avenue. Two men were on the westbound MAX platform when one of them shot the other person before leaving the area. Police have not released a suspect description.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police do not know his condition or the extent of his injuries.