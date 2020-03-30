10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – There are now two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Josephine County, bringing the total up to 10.
The Oregon Health Authority told county officials about the cases on Monday morning.
While privacy laws are preventing the release of details that could identify those who are infected, Josephine County Public Health is investigating in an effort to identify anyone who had contact with the affected individuals.
As of Monday morning, 243 COVID-19 tests in Josephine County have been reported to the OHA. More samples have reportedly been submitted to independent laboratories, but results haven’t been returned.
At the time of the latest report, there were 548 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.