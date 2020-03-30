Fire quickly extinguished at Giannelli’s Restaurant in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass restaurant was mostly spared from a fire early Monday morning.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said at about 3:36 a.m. on March 30, someone passed by Giannelli’s Restaurant and saw flames through a second-floor window.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and put the fire out in under ten minutes.
There was only minor damage reported, but the restaurant will be closed for a short time while it’s being repaired.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.