Fire quickly extinguished at Giannelli’s Restaurant in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass restaurant was mostly spared from a fire early Monday morning.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said at about 3:36 a.m. on March 30, someone passed by Giannelli’s Restaurant and saw flames through a second-floor window.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and put the fire out in under ten minutes.

There was only minor damage reported, but the restaurant will be closed for a short time while it’s being repaired.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

