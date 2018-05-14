10 puppies rescued by OSP trooper

MEDFORD, Ore. – 10 endangered puppies are now safe after an Oregon State Police trooper found them locked in the trunk of a car.
According to OSP, on Monday afternoon, Senior Trooper/K-9 Handler Travis Peterson pulled over a Ford Fusion traveling on Interstate 5 just south of Medford.
During the stop, Peterson noticed signs of suspicious activity.
The car was searched, revealing 10 husky/German Shepard mix puppies locked in the trunk without access to water or air conditioning. OSP said the temperature outside was 90 degrees.
OSP said the puppies were being transported from California to Washington. The owner was cited for animal neglect.
“OSP’s K-9 unit is not always about finding illegal drugs, some days they get to save the lives of puppies,” OSP representatives wrote on a Facebook post about the incident.