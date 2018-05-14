Ashland study session discusses bike skills park, Pioneer Hall

ASHLAND, Ore.– The Ashland Parks and Recreation Department held a study session this evening to discuss a couple topics within the community.
The first item on the agenda – a proposal for a bike skills park.
For the last couple months, several members of the Rogue Valley Mountain Bike Association have pushing for a community park. They said they were galvanized to put out a proposal after seeing countless times, young kids trying to learn how to mountain bike on the steep slopes above Ashland.
With the addition of this park, it would give young riders a safe way to build their biking skills while also giving other community members a way to learn how to bike in a safe area.
The proposal designates Ashland Creek Park as the most viable option.
Parks commissioners will reviewing the proposal and discussing whether that location will be an acceptable spot or if the bike skills park should go somewhere else.
“Tonight is more for the citizens who are requesting the bike skills park to talk to the city parks commissioners so that they can see whether or not there’s any interest in pursuing that location,” said Parks and Recreation Director, Michael Black.
The association says they’re ready to start applying for grants through their 501c3 status as soon as they receive a green light from the parks department.
The other item on the agenda is the future of Pioneer Hall which commissioners will be taking a look at.
Discussion will revolve around whether or not commissioners take over the building from the city and developing plans to bring it up to code with current safety regulations.
It currently acts as a part-time homeless shelter and several groups, such as boy scout troops, use it as well.