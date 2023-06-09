10-yr old girl survives alone in Cascade Mountains

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. (CNN) – A 10-year-old girl was found safe in Washington State Monday more than 24 hours after she was reported missing in the Cascade Mountains just east of Seattle.

Shunghla Mashwani was separated from her family around 2:00 p.m. Sunday during a gathering at the cathedral pass trailhead.

She was found alive with only minor scrapes the next day about a mile and a half south of where she was last seen.

Shunghla told rescuers she suddenly found herself alone as her family traveled over a footbridge.

She said she hiked downstream, through the dense forest and spent the cold night between some trees.

Authorities are calling her “extraordinarily resourceful and resilient.”

