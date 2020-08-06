Home
$1000 reward offered for information on stolen Purple Heart

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Department of Oregon, Military Order of the Purple Heart is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who stole the Purple Heart Medallion from the monument in Don Jones Memorial Park in Central Point.

The Purple Heart medal was reported stolen on the morning of August 3, but the last time it was seen was before the weekend, according to the Central Point Police Department.

The medal was taken from a plaque, honoring veterans wounded in America’s wars.

Captain Dave Croft with CPPD said, “It’s a shame that somebody would want to do and that they would do it and that they would follow through with it. It’s for the wounded veterans that served in our wars and served for our country, so its a shame that would somebody do that.”

Police ask if you have any information on who may have taken the statue or where the medal is, contact the Central Point Police Department.

