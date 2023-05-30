105th birthday celebration of Gladys Johnston of Brookings

BROOKINGS, Ore. – A woman on the Southern Oregon coast is celebrating a very special birthday this Monday.

Azalea Gardens Senior Living in Brookings celebrated 105-year -old Gladys Johnston’s birthday.

They organized a birthday parade that started around 1;30 pm this afternoon at Azalea Middle School.

Friends, family, and neighbors showed up to celebrate her special day.

Her nephew said she was very excited for her birthday celebration and was yodeling throughout the parade.

We’re told Gladys settled in Brookings with her husband around 40 years back and has been a valuable part of the community since.

